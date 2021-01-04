City to open 4 COVID-19 vaccination clinics

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will soon open at four sites in Ottawa, public health officials said Monday, but the speed with which the general population is inoculated still rests largely with the province.

According to a memo from Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, and Anthony Di Monte, the city's general manager for emergency and protective services, the first four clinics will open at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park, the Eva James Memorial Centre on Stonehaven Drive in Kanata, the Orléans Client Service Centre on Centrum Boulevard and the Nepean Sportsplex on Woodroffe Avenue.

According to the memo, the four clinics will be able to vaccinate 1,200 people per day, with a combined capacity of 134,000 per month. As more doses of the approved vaccines become available, the city expects to add three more clinics.

The first four clinics could open as soon mid-January for Phase 1 priority groups, according to the memo. Based on per-capita estimates, up to 680,000 Ottawa residents who are eligible for the vaccine could be immunized by early July, depending on availability of the vaccines.

Those estimates are based on anticipated allotments, however the province may decide to prioritize harder-hit areas for distribution.

"The total amount of vaccine that will be distributed to the City of Ottawa and precise delivery dates are not yet known. These decisions are made by the Province," according to the memo.

The vaccines are also expected to be administered by pharmacies, hospital clinics, mobile vaccination teams and primary care providers including family doctors and nurses at long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, Ottawa had received 12,675 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is currently being administered at The Ottawa Hospital to Phase 1 priority groups including paramedics, hospital staff and workers at long-term care homes.