OPH reports 1 death, 55 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ottawa public health officials have confirmed another 55 COVID-19 cases Saturday and one new death.

The city's death toll from the virus now stands at 268.

Saturday's report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic to 3,604. Of those, 2,846 cases, or approximately 79 per cent, are considered resolved.

The city's number of active cases is up by 26 since yesterday to 284. There are also now 218 more confirmed active cases in the nation's capital than there were last Saturday.

Eleven people are hospitalized, with two in intensive care.

There are also 24 ongoing outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

More than 400 new cases across Ontario

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reported 407 new cases Saturday, as the provincial government tries to curb the "alarming growth" of COVID-19 cases by limiting large gatherings.

It's the second day in a row the province has recorded more than 400 new cases.

The Ministry of Health has also reported one new death from the virus, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,826.

Ontario is reporting 407 cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> as nearly 39,000 tests were completed, a new provincial record. Locally, there are 129 new cases in Toronto with 94 in Peel and 55 in Ottawa. 71% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. —@celliottability

A CBC analysis of local public health units, which is more up to date than the provincial figures, had the real total at 2,865 deaths as of Saturday morning.

In western Quebec, meanwhile, health officials have confirmed 27 new cases since yesterday.

The region has had 1,093 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.