Ottawa sees 27 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Another 27 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, according to public health officials.

The majority of the new cases reported on Saturday by Ottawa Public Health (OPH) — 19 out of the 27 — were in people under the age of 30.

The city's total number of active cases increased by 13 since Friday, up to 268. There are now 68 more confirmed active cases in the nation's capital compared to the same time last week.

Saturday's report brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic to 3,227. Of those, 2,962 cases, or approximately 83 per cent, are considered resolved.

The city's death toll remains unchanged at 267. Ten people remain hospitalized, while two people are in intensive care.

There are also 20 ongoing outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

Ontario reports 232 cases

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

In western Quebec, eight newly confirmed cases have been reported since Friday. The region has had a total of 963 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.

The RLS de Gatineau, which covers the city and a small part of the neighbouring municipality of L'Ange Gardien, Que., has logged 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases this week.

Ontario reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the second time the province's daily count has exceeded 200 this week.

Sixty-seven per cent of Saturday's cases are in people under the age of 40.

The province also reported one new death since its last report.