2 COVID-19 deaths reported on last day of May

Another two people have died of COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health's Sunday report, bringing the city's death toll to 244.

Public health officials also confirmed 16 new cases of the respiratory illness Sunday, only the second time in the past nine days the count has been in the double digits.

Since the start of the outbreak,1,951 cases have been confirmed in Ottawa. In total, 1,595 people have recovered, or roughly 82 per cent of confirmed cases.

There are 18 outbreaks at institutions across the city, health officials said Sunday, and 36 people are hospitalized in Ottawa with the virus.

More than 300 new cases provincewide

Ontario reported 326 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the provincial total to 27,859.

There have now been 2,266 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the Ministry of Health since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 19 from the last report.

Using data from local public health units, CBC News has counted a total of 2,320 deaths in Ontario as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

A total of 21,810 people in Ontario are known to have recovered from the virus.

In western Quebec, health officials revised their numbers downward Sunday by two cases after determining some patients should have been considered part of another region.

The total number of cases in the Outaouais now sits at 536.