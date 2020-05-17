Skip to Main Content
No new Ottawa COVID-19 deaths for 1st time in 2 weeks
Ottawa

No new Ottawa COVID-19 deaths for 1st time in 2 weeks

Ottawa Public Health confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday — but for only the second time this month, no new deaths.

City’s death toll remains at 194

CBC News ·
A kayaker paddles alone on the Rideau Canal in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Health confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday — but for only the second time this month, no new deaths.

The last time health officials did not report any deaths from the respiratory illness was on May 1. The city's death toll remains at 194.  

According to the public health authority, the city has now had 1,791 confirmed cases of the virus. So far, 1,379 of those diagnosed with the virus have recovered, or roughly 77 per cent.

There are also 22 ongoing outbreaks at institutions across the city.  

The provincial government reported 340 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total in Ontario to 22,653.

In the Outaouais, another 14 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, bringing the total there to 395. In total, 11 people have died in the region from the virus. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now