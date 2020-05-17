No new Ottawa COVID-19 deaths for 1st time in 2 weeks

Ottawa Public Health confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday — but for only the second time this month, no new deaths.

The last time health officials did not report any deaths from the respiratory illness was on May 1. The city's death toll remains at 194.

According to the public health authority, the city has now had 1,791 confirmed cases of the virus. So far, 1,379 of those diagnosed with the virus have recovered, or roughly 77 per cent.

There are also 22 ongoing outbreaks at institutions across the city.

The provincial government reported 340 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total in Ontario to 22,653.

In the Outaouais, another 14 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, bringing the total there to 395. In total, 11 people have died in the region from the virus.