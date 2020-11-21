2 new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, 35 new cases

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in the nation's capital, according to the city's public health officials.

Ottawa's death toll now stands at 366.

Ottawa Public Health reported 35 new cases on Saturday, less than half the daily total confirmed Friday. There have now been 8,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, with 7,374 considered resolved.

The majority of Saturday's cases are people over 30.

The city's number of active cases is down by 13 since yesterday, to 399. There are also now 112 fewer confirmed active cases in the nation's capital than there were this time last week.

Thirty people are hospitalized with the virus, with two in intensive care. There are also 27 active outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the statistics are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Across the river in western Quebec, officials reported 25 new cases Saturday.

The Outaouais has seen 3,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 21 new deaths.

Today's daily case count for the province is the highest seen in the pandemic so far, slightly greater than the 1,581 cases reported on Nov. 14.

The province's official death toll now stands at 3,472.