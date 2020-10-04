82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa on Sunday

Public health officials in Ottawa are reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday but no new deaths.

In total, there have been 4,708 cases of COVID-19 in the nation's capital since the start of the pandemic, according to Sunday's report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Of those, 3,605 are considered resolved.

Unlike yesterday , the majority of Sunday's cases, 42, are in people older than 30.

There are currently 235 more active cases in Ottawa than there were last Sunday. The city's death toll stands at 293.

There are 46 ongoing outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities, child-care centres and schools.

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, and five people are in intensive care.

Ontario reports 566 new cases

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reported 566 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus were slated to wrap up.

Sunday's numbers are largely concentrated in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa. The province's official death toll now sits at 2,975.

In western Quebec, meanwhile, health officials have confirmed 39 new cases since yesterday.

The region has had 1,485 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.