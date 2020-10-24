90 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 1 death in western Quebec

Ottawa public health officials have confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths.

The nation's capital has reported 6,474 cases of the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Of those, 5,472 are considered resolved.

The majority of Saturday's cases are people over 30.

There are now 688 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, according to OPH's Saturday report. That's 12 more than on Friday but nearly 100 fewer compared to last Saturday.

The city's death toll rests at 314 people.

There are 47 people hospitalized with the virus, with four in intensive care, as well as 68 active outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

1 new death recorded in Outaouais

Ontario reported 978 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most on a single day since the outbreak began in late January.

Six more people have died of COVID-19 in Ontario. The provincial death toll now stands at 3,086.

In western Quebec, officials reported 35 new cases of the virus and one new death.

The region has had 2,223 cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths since the pandemic began.

It's also had four deaths since last Saturday.