OPH reports 70 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Ottawa public health officials confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the city's total to 5,969 cases since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 301.

The city's number of active cases is down seven since yesterday, dropping to 785. There are also now 62 fewer active cases than there were last Saturday.

There are 48 people hospitalized with the virus, with eight in intensive care.

There are also 74 ongoing outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

Ontario reports 805 new cases

The reports from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario is reporting 805 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, marking six straight days of more than 700 daily cases recorded in the province.

Toronto accounted for nearly half of Saturday's new cases, with 374 recorded in the province's capital.

Meanwhile, Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll now sits at 3,041, with 10 new deaths confirmed today.

In western Quebec health officials have confirmed 45 new cases since yesterday.

The region has had 2,008 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.