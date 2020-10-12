COVID-19 case count back above 100 on Thanksgiving Monday

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is back into the triple digits this Thanksgiving Monday.

The 119 cases reported by Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is more than double the 54 reported yesterday.

There have now been 5,546 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the nation's capital since the start of the pandemic, and of those, 4,411 are considered resolved.

No new deaths were reported Monday, meaning the number of deaths due to COVID-19 complications remains at 297.

Slightly less than half of Monday's cases, 58, were among people under 30, including 15 people under the age of nine.

The number of people receiving treatment in hospital has increased by one to 38 — one more than yesterday. Nine people are in intensive care.

Ottawa now has 838 active cases of the virus, up 22 from Sunday. There are 72 ongoing outbreaks at institutions like long-term care facilities , child-care centres and schools.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario not reporting cases today

Ontario didn't report any information about new cases on Monday because of the holiday. Health Minister Christine Elliot said Monday's numbers would be reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Outaouais region confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region has had 1,799 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 restrictions are now roughly the same on both sides of the Ottawa River as parts of the Outaouais are now under red alert COVID-19 status — the highest level possible in the province of Quebec.