Ottawa reports 54 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Ottawa reported 54 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a drop from daily totals that have hovered around 100 for the past four days.

There have now been 5,427 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the nation's capital since the start of the pandemic, and of those, 4,313 are considered resolved.

No new deaths were reported by Ottawa Public Health (OPH), meaning the number of deaths due to complications related to COVID-19 remains at 297.

The majority of Sunday's cases, 28, were among people under 30.

Both hospitalizations and the number of active cases decreased when compared to the previous report. There are currently 37 people receiving treatment — two less than yesterday — nine of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Ottawa now has 816 active cases of the virus, down 31 from Saturday.

There are 71 ongoing outbreaks at institutions like long-term care facilities , child-care centres and schools.

Ontario reports 649 new cases

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reported 649 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with one more death and four new hospitalizations recorded.

As of Saturday, indoor dining at restaurants and bars is prohibited, while gyms, movie theatres and casinos are closed. The measures are in place for at least 28 days.

The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 3,004.

Meanwhile, the Outaouais region of western Quebec confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The region has had 1,776 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 restrictions are now roughly the same on both sides of the Ottawa River as parts of the Outaouais are now under red alert COVID-19 status — the highest level possible in the province of Quebec.