94 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Ottawa

Ottawa's daily COVID-19 case count has dipped below 100 for the first time in three days, while the province reached a grim new milestone in the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 94 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death, as the death toll in Ontario rose above 3,000.

Hospitalizations in Ottawa continue to steadily increase, with 39 people receiving treatment — nine of whom are in an intensive care unit.

The number of hospitalizations has more than doubled since the beginning of the month.

There have been a total of 5,373 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the nation's capital since the start of the pandemic — and of those, 4,229 are considered resolved. There have been 297 deaths due to complications related to COVID-19.

Ottawa now has 847 active cases of the virus, down 28 since Friday.

There are 70 ongoing outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities , child-care centres and schools.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reports 809 new cases

Ontario reported 809 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the numbers largely concentrated in four regions: Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa.

The province announced new restrictions on businesses in all of those regions, minus York Region, on Friday.

As of Saturday, indoor dining at restaurants and bars are prohibited, while gyms, movie theatres and casinos are closed. The measures are in place for at least 28 days.

The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 3,004.

Meanwhile, the Outaouais region of western Quebec confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The region has had 1,745 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.