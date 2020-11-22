Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Ottawa

Public health officials in Ottawa confirmed another 33 cases of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but the number of active cases continues to decline.

The city's active case count has dropped by 34 since yesterday, down to 365. The number of active cases also declined by 13 in Saturday's report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

There are now 160 fewer confirmed active cases in the nation's capital than there were this time last week.

Sunday's report from OPH brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic to 8,172. Of those, 7,441 cases are considered resolved.

The majority of Sunday's cases are people over 30.

NEW: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> reports 33 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 365 active cases remaining <br><br>New: 33 (8,172)<br>Newly resolved: 67 (7,441)<br>Hospitalizations: 29, 2 in ICU<br>Deaths: 366 —@CBCOttawa

No new deaths were recorded in the nation's capital, keeping the city's death toll at 366.

There are 29 people hospitalized with the virus, with two in intensive care. There are also 28 active outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the statistics are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day

Outaouais reports 1 new death

Across the river in western Quebec, health officials reported one new death Sunday and confirmed 47 new cases.

The Outaouais has seen 3,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 71 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,534 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 14 new deaths. The province's death toll now sits at 3,486.