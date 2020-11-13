2 new COVID-19 assessment centres coming to Ottawa's core

Public health officials in Ottawa have announced two more assessment centres in the city's core.

The new testing sites, which will be operated by The Ottawa Hospital and Ottawa Public Health (OPH), will be located at the National Arts Centre (NAC) parking garage and the McNabb Recreation Centre on Percy Street.

The NAC site will open Nov. 19, and will replace the drive-thru site on Coventry Road, which will close "for the foreseeable future" on Nov. 16, health officials said Friday.

Anyone showing up for a test must first vaidate their registration at the city hall parking garage, using the Elgin Street entrance, before proceeding to the Albert Street entrance of the NAC parking garage. The new drive-thru site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The McNabb Recreation Centre site will open the following week, and will be accessible without a vehicle. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

41 new cases, 6 more deaths

OPH reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths Friday. Provincewide, health officials reported 1,396 cases Friday.

Modelling from the province's public health experts released on Thursday projects as many as 6,500 new daily cases by mid-December if no further action is taken.

As of Friday, 7,766 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 493 active cases and 6,917 resolved cases. The city's death toll has now climbed to 356.

Sixty patients are currently in Ottawa hospitals being treated for COVID-19, including eight in intensive care. There are currently 31 active outbreaks in the city a institutions such as long-term care homes and child-care centres.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 39 new cases and two more deaths, bringing that region's total to 2,901 cases and 63 deaths.