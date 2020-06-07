Ottawa's COVID-19 cases now exceed 2,000

Ottawa has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In its Sunday report, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed six new cases of the illness, bringing the city's total to 2,004.

Of those cases, 1,666 are considered to have recovered, or approximately 83 per cent.

OPH also reported a single new death Sunday, bringing the city's total to 252.

Thirty-one people are hospitalized in Ottawa with the virus. There are also 13 ongoing outbreaks at institutions across the city.

In western Quebec, 552 cases of the virus had been confirmed as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday, with 355 cases being considered recovered.

One new death was reported Sunday. The region's death toll sits at 27 people.

Ontario's case total above 30K

Ontario's health ministry also reported 415 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The ministry says 192 cases are new, while 223 of the cases were only shared on Sunday because of a lag in reporting between laboratories and public health units.

The cumulative provincial total is now 30,617. The ministry says 2,426 people have died of COVID-19 in Ontario, while 24,252 people have recovered.

A tally by CBC News, using data from local public health units, has found that the most current death toll is 2,474.