3 new COVID-19 deaths as Ottawa's case total nears 2,000

COVID-19 has killed another three people in Ottawa, bringing the city's death toll to 251, according to Saturday's report from Ottawa Public Health.

Six more cases of the virus were reported by the public health authority, bringing the total to 1,998.

As of Saturday, 1,660 of those cases are considered recovered, or roughly 87 percent.

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized in Ottawa with the virus. There are also 14 ongoing outbreaks at institutions across the city.

In western Quebec, another death has been reported, bringing the total to 26. In the region, 548 cases have been confirmed since the start of the outbreak.

Case reporting delay

The Ontario government reported 387 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 68 earlier cases that had not been announced due to a reporting delay.

The province's cumulative number of cases now sits at 30,202. Nearly 24,000 of those cases are considered resolved.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll has risen by 35 and now sits at 2,407. A CBC News count based on data compiled directly from regional public health units, however, puts the real toll at at least 2,434 as of Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The province also announced it would be extending its emergency orders for another 10 days.