Single new COVID-19 case confirmed in Ottawa: OPH

Ottawa Public Health reported only one new COVID-19 case Sunday, bringing the city's total to 2,055 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Approximately 85 per cent of that total, or 1,742 cases, are considered recovered.

Public health officials also reported no new deaths on Sunday. The city's death toll rests at 260, while 53 active cases of the respiratory illness remain in the city.

Two people remain hospitalized with the virus and seven outbreaks continue at city institutions like long-term care facilities. Only one person is in intensive care.

In western Quebec, there have been 576 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

175 new cases provincewide

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 this morning as the number of people in hospital with the novel coronavirus continues to decline.

The ministry says the province has a cumulative total of 33,476 cases.

A total of 28,719 cases are considered recovered, while 2,606 people have died of COVID-19, according to provincial counts.

A tally by CBC News, using data from public health units, has found that the death toll was 2,640 as of Saturday at 5:30 p.m.