Another 12 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 12 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the largest one-day jump this month.

The city has seen 2,024 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. Of those, 1,682 cases are considered recovered, approximately 83 per cent.

Saturday's numbers are the largest increase since May 31, when OPH reported 16 new cases.

The public health authority also reported another death from the virus Saturday. Ottawa's death toll now rests at 258.

There are now 84 active cases of the respiratory illness in the city. Sixteen people are hospitalized with the virus, and there are also eight ongoing outbreaks at institutions across the city.

In western Quebec, three new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the region's total to 571 confirmed cases.

Fewer than 300 new cases provincewide

Ontario reported 266 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, an increase from Friday's record low but also the seventh straight day the province has reported fewer than 300 cases.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by nine to 2,507, the fifth straight day the province has reported fewer than 15 new deaths.

Data based on regional public heath units and complied by CBC News — which avoids any lag time in reporting — puts the current death toll as of Saturday afternoon at 2,558, five more deaths than Friday evening.