Spike in COVID-19 cases due to reporting delay: OPH

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting that another 16 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, a larger-than-usual spike that's being attributed to a reporting delay.

"There was a slight delay in the data extraction yesterday, and the increase in cases in today's report reflect more than a 24-hour period," the public health authority told CBC in an email.

Had the new cases been confined to a single day, it would have been the largest one-day jump in numbers since the end of May.

In total, 2,146 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,831 people — or roughly 85 per cent of all cases — are considered recovered.

No one remains in ICU

No deaths were reported Saturday. OPH hasn't confirmed a death from the virus for more than two weeks now.

There are 52 confirmed active cases of the virus in the city, while four outbreaks continue at city institutions like long-term care facilities.

One person remains hospitalized, but no one is in intensive care.

In western Quebec, there have been 619 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ontario reports 130 new cases

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 provincewide on Saturday, with 18 public health units recording no new cases at all.

A total of 28 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases.

The province also reported another six deaths on Friday, bringing its official death toll to 2,716. A CBC News count based on data provided by public health units, however, puts the actual tally at 2,752.