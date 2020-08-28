Ottawa reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19

Another 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health officials said Friday.

The majority of new cases — 10 out of 17 — are people over the age of 30.

Since Thursday, the city's number of active cases has increased slightly, rising to 193. Compared to last Friday, there are 46 more active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There have been a total of 2,910 cases of the illness in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,451, or about 84 per cent, are considered resolved. The city's death toll remains unchanged at 266.

There are currently 13 patients being treated for the illness in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

There are six ongoing outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

Ontario reports 122 cases

Provincewide, an additional 122 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday.

The province has now seen a total 41,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, approximately 90 per cent are considered resolved.

The province's official death toll grew by six and now sits at 2,809. A CBC News count based on information received directly from health units, avoiding lag times in the provincial reporting system, puts the actual toll at 2,839.