3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa Sunday: OPH

Public health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as of Sunday, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks.

The most recent lowest number of new cases in the nation's capital was reported on since Aug. 4, when there was a single new case of the virus reported.

In total, Ottawa has had 2,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Around 86 per cent — or 2,325 — of all cases are considered resolved. As of Sunday, there were 112 active cases, six fewer than on Saturday.

Twelve people remain hospitalized in Ottawa and one person is in intensive care.

There are also three ongoing outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

Ontario reports 81 new cases

In western Quebec, there have been a total of 732 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 33 deaths.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported another 81 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The province's official number of COVID-19 deaths sits at 2,789. A CBC News count based on data taken directly from public health units puts the actual total number of deaths across the province at 2,827.