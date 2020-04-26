2 more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, according to local health authorities, bringing the city's total to 52 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. There have now been 1,110 cases of the respiratory illness confirmed in the nation's capital.

By comparison, there were 803 confirmed cases in the city last Sunday.

OPH considers 475 of the COVID-19 cases resolved.

252 cases in western Quebec

Earlier today, Ontario reported 437 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases now stands at 14,432 provincewide.

Some 8,000 cases are considered resolved.

The official death toll in Ontario now sits at 835 deaths. CBC News has collected data from public health units, however, and counted at least 901 deaths.

In the Outaouais, there are now 252 confirmed cases of the virus.