36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, no new deaths

Ottawa Public Health has reported another 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, bringing the city's total to 494.

That includes cases at 13 institutions, according to the public health agency's latest numbers.

As of Friday, however, the public health authority was not reporting any new deaths caused by the respiratory infection. So far, nine people have died in Ottawa due to COVID-19.

The provincial government announced 478 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 earlier Friday, bringing Ontario's total to 6,237.

The province's official death toll now sits at 222, although CBC News has compiled data from local public health units and counted at least 235 deaths linked to COVID-19.

According to the Quebec government, 10 new cases have also been reported in the Outaouais, bringing the region's total to 141 as of Friday afternoon.