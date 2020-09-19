Runny nose? Stay home from school, get tested, OPH tells students

Students in Ottawa with just a single potential symptom of COVID-19, such as a runny nose or unexplained nausea, will now have to stay home and be tested for the illness.

Effective Monday, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has updated daily screening criteria that children and teens must meet before going to school in person. OPH is asking parents to keep their children home and get them tested if they have even one of the less common symptoms of COVID-19.

A parent filling out the online screening tool who checks the box that their child has a "stuffy and/or runny nose" or "nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea" will get this message in response:

"We recommend that your child goes to a COVID-19 assessment centre or care clinic to get tested as soon as possible. Please do not attend school/child care and stay at home while awaiting test results. Household contacts must also isolate at home until test results are received."

Students who have these symptom dues to pre-existing conditions including allergies will be allowed to return to school.

Testing down among children

According to OPH, the change to one-symptom screening for students came at the direction of the province's chief medical officer of health.

The daily count of new COVID-19 cases has been rising in Ottawa over the past week, but OPH says fewer children are being tested at the city's COVID-19 assessment centres.

"It is important to remember that a driving factor in reopening our community is to lower COVID-19 rates in the community, which requires that individuals seek testing if symptomatic and self-isolate if they (or a household member) are symptomatic," OPH said.

Voluntary rapid testing at three school communities over three weekends — Jan. 30-31, Feb. 6-7 and Feb. 13-15 —uncovered 20 cases of COVID-19 after testing 2,336 students, staff and their household members. Of those tested, 994 were students, nine of whom were positive, a rate of less than one per cent.

Back to stricter screening

The updated screening protocol for students is similar to the one instituted last fall, when many children returned to school. Within weeks, public health officials had to relax the screening criteria after COVID-19 testing centres became overwhelmed by families needing tests, with hours-long lineups and days of waiting for results.

At the time, OPH changed the rules so children with Tier 1 symptoms — fever, cough or sore throat — had to stay home and get tested, while those with just one of the less common symptoms, such as a runny nose, still had to stay home, but could return to school without getting tested if the symptom cleared up within 24 hours.

Now, OPH has returned to those earlier standards.

It's not immediately clear how the testing centres will be affected by these new rules. Capacity has been increased since the fall, and an appointment system has been introduced, but many hundreds more students will now require testing, forcing many parents to take time off work.