COVID-19 testing expands in western Quebec
People in western Quebec no longer need an appointment to get tested for COVID-19, with recurring test clinics opening in five communities.
Appointments no longer necessary, regular clinics added in more places
The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) said Tuesday people can get a walk-in test at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond in Gatineau, Que., Monday to Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tests without an appointment will also be offered:
- in the Fort-Coulonge area at 160 ch. de la Chute, Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- in Val-des-Monts at 1884 route du Carrefour, Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- in the Vallée-de-la-Lièvre area of east Gatineau at 110 Georges St., Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m., starting July 29
- in Saint-André-Avellin, in the parking lot of 14 rue Saint-André, every other Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m., starting July 29,
- and in Maniwaki at 149 rue Principale Nord, the last Wednesday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Anyone with questions or who would still look to book a testing appointment can call the usual number, 1-877-644-4545.
Testing has also expanded in Montreal with confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise there. Western Quebec has had 11 confirmed cases over the last week, compared to 19 the week before.