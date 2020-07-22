COVID-19 testing expands in western Quebec

People in western Quebec no longer need an appointment to get tested for COVID-19, with recurring test clinics opening in five communities.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) said Tuesday people can get a walk-in test at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond in Gatineau, Que., Monday to Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tests without an appointment will also be offered:

in the Fort-Coulonge area at 160 ch. de la Chute, Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

in Val-des-Monts at 1884 route du Carrefour, Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

in the Vallée-de-la-Lièvre area of east Gatineau at 110 Georges St., Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m., starting July 29

in Saint-André-Avellin, in the parking lot of 14 rue Saint-André, every other Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m., starting July 29,

and in Maniwaki at 149 rue Principale Nord, the last Wednesday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m.

Anyone with questions or who would still look to book a testing appointment can call the usual number, 1-877-644-4545.

Testing has also expanded in Montreal with confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise there. Western Quebec has had 11 confirmed cases over the last week, compared to 19 the week before.