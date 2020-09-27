Skip to Main Content
1 new COVID-19 death, 58 new cases in Ottawa
Ottawa·New

Ottawa Public Health has reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death, bringing the city's death toll to 281. 

CBC News ·
A paramedic administers a nasal swab at a drive-thru COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre on Sept. 20. Ottawa's death toll from the virus now stands at 281 after one new death was reported Sunday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The city's death toll now stands at 281.  There have been 4,063 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the nation's capital since the start of the pandemic — and of those, 3,207 are considered resolved, approximately 79 per cent. 

Unlike yesterday, the majority of Sunday's 58 cases are in people over age 30. 

There are now 575 confirmed active cases in the city, up eight since yesterday and an increase of 90 since the same time last week.

There are also 39 ongoing outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities, child-care centres and schools.

Ontario reports 491 new cases, highest since May

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Provincewide, another 491 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, the highest number since May 2, and two new deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m., there had been 2,839 deaths in Ontario from COVID-19, according to provincial figures.

In western Quebec, meanwhile, health officials have confirmed 14 new cases since yesterday.

The region has had 1,265 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.

