Back to school in a pandemic

Parents Karl and Victoria Hefty say they and their daughter have been looking forward to her return to school. 0:40
Two French Catholic elementary schools in Ottawa's Riverside South neighbourhood resumed classes Wednesday, for the first time since the pandemic shut everything down in March.
École élémentaire catholique Bernard-Grandmaître and L'École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre follow what's called a "balanced calendar" meaning in exchange for a shortened summer vacation, students get time-off in October and May, as well as two weeks off for March break.
Adding to the stress is the fact that Jonathan-Pitre school is a brand new school and Wednesday was its inauguration.
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, which oversees both schools, allowed media access inside Jonathan-Pitre on Wednesday morning to get a sense of the changes implemented in response to COVID-19.
Here's what it looked like:
Isabelle and Mark Lamoureux say they’re confident in the school board and Ottawa Public Health regarding the process of sending their daughter to senior kindergarten this year. 0:49
Jean-François Bard, superintendent of education at the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, says some parents will be feeling nervous but the return to school represents a return to a new normal. 0:44