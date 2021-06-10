How to combat post-lockdown anxiety as Ontario reopens

While many in Ontario can't wait to enjoy the first phase of reopening, psychologists say a post-lockdown social anxiety has left others more hesitant.

New rules as of Friday at 12:01 a.m. allow up to 10 people to gather in backyards, while restaurant and bar patios can now serve tables of four. Groups do not have to be from the same household.

Non-essential businesses can also welcome shoppers back with up to 15 per cent of their capacity.

Some people have already made plans to take advantage of options to leave their home, shop, and see friends, but psychologists are recognizing a lot of hesitation, especially over fears that COVID-19 can still cause another lockdown.

"Starting to do things that we haven't done for quite a while can be very anxiety-provoking," said Allison Ouimet, psychologist and associate professor of clinical psychology at the University of Ottawa.

"Some people are really very excited to get back out. But lots are anxious about … getting sick, getting other people sick, even just returning to interacting with people," Ouimet said in an interview Thursday with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Ouimet said anxiety is an important emotion to keep people safe, especially during times of danger, but people need to be aware of its harmful effect on sleep, appetite, and functioning in social events.

Allison Ouimet is a psychologist and associate professor of clinical psychology at the University of Ottawa. (Cassandra Fehr)

Can I enjoy the summer?

Neil Gowe, owner of Luxe Bistro in the ByWard Market, says he is tempering his enthusiasm, even though he feels excited to get back to in-person dining.

"I thought we were through it before. We'll see if there's a fourth wave. Hopefully not," Gowe said.

Ottawa's Rasha Ammoura hopes to enjoy this summer, but last fall's second wave still floats around in the back of her mind.

"This is what happened last year, right? Summer felt like it was going back to normal again and then … shut down. Everybody is a bit fearful of this. Especially with a new variant," said Ammoura.

She's also concerned about her seven-year-old's ability to adjust, especially after her experiences coming out of lockdown in the past year.

"She had anxiety going back to social life where there were groups of people, in parks or with friends. She would say, 'No, I want to stay home. I don't want to leave the house. I don't want to see anyone,'" said Ammoura.

Some people have been out enjoying the warm weather in Ottawa over the past few weekends while the lockdown was in effect. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Stephanie Plante is staying close to home this summer, saying she will continue to take pandemic precautions.

Plante might also keep her 11-year-old son in virtual school in the fall, pointing to what happened when other countries thought their pandemic was over.

"We'll see. We're going to see what the numbers are. I'm sure you heard in the U.K. they had really good numbers and they reopened and then the numbers [went up] again," said Plante. "I'm a numbers and stats kind of person."

What's possible vs what's probable

To combat that post-lockdown anxiety, Ouimet recommends people differentiate what's possible, and what's probable.

"Are the risks the same now as they were before? We know from public health officials that all of the vaccinations are really helping reduce that risk," said Ouimet.

"We know [case numbers in Ottawa have] come down quite a bit. What's the impact of doing activities outdoors versus indoors? We know transmission has been really low outdoors."

You can also expose yourself to what's causing anxiety in "small, gradual steps", Ouimet added, such as visiting a store for a short period and pick up one thing, then evaluate how it felt.

"How bad was my anxiety? Could I actually manage it? Did it come down over time? Which it always does," said Ouimet.

She said people will often feel some joy in getting out and seeing others, while also feeling more agency.