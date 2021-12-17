Early birds find no rapid tests at Ottawa LCBO stores

Early birds lined up at various LCBO stores in Ottawa on Friday morning hoping to get a free COVID-19 rapid test kit courtesy of the Ontario government — only to learn none were yet available.

"At Hunt Club, we were told none have arrived," one person reported shortly before 9 a.m.

They weren't alone. Several other people took to social media to report similar experiences.

None received at Carling location. —@PoirierJeffrey Nothing at the Strandherd/Greenbank stores, with employees saying they’re not sure when they’ll arrive. —@Chrisdarkrock Was turned away this morning before 9 AM at Carling & Woodroffe (Fairlawn Plaza). Didn't know when they would receive the rapid antigen test kits. —@BeauchampMel

This week, the province announced it would make nearly two million rapid tests available free of charge to Ontarians at approximately 150 locations, including 100 LCBO stores.

Both the Ministry of Health's "pop-up holiday" web page and LCBO's press materials indicated tests would be available at LCBOs beginning on Friday.

"While quantities last, free take-home rapid test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at select LCBO stores across the province," according to a ministry spokesperson on Friday morning. "Tests are currently with the LCBO for distribution and it is our understanding the LCBO began distributing tests to the 100 stores this morning."

By late morning, LCBO said stores were expected to receive supplies on Friday but it could not confirm arrival times.

An allocation of COVID-19 rapid tests kits are starting to be available on a first-come, first-served basis at select LCBO stores today. We expect stores will receive supplies today, but cannot confirm arrival times at each location and do expect our limited supply to go quickly. —@LCBO

"We thank our customers for their patience and understanding," the company said in an email statement to CBC News.

"Our dedicated store staff will be doing their best to share updates with anyone waiting in line and distribute kits on arrival. Store signage is also being used at front doors to indicate if a store has kits, does not have kits or is expecting kits."

LCBO had listed seven Ottawa locations where visitors could obtain one kit each:

Bank Street and Walkley Road.

Carling Avenue and Woodroffe Avenue (Fairlawn Centre).

Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue.

Blair Road and Ogilvie Road (Gloucester).

West Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road (Nepean Crossroads).

Strandherd Drive and Greenbank Road (Nepean).

Innes Road and Tenth Line Road (Orleans).

Many people answered the call Friday morning and lined up outside these stores.

Here’s the lineup to get into Innes. <a href="https://t.co/dt3FGKTbKz">pic.twitter.com/dt3FGKTbKz</a> —@EXS2124

'It all felt very improvised'

David Brennan arrived at the location at the intersection of Bank and Walkley right before 9 a.m.

"The parking lot was jammed," he said. "There were audible groans of disappointment when the guy with the sign came out. It all felt very improvised and dystopian."

At her latest COVID-19 media briefing Thursday, Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches said the city believed it would receive its first shipment of free tests from Ontario on Dec. 21.

That date was seemingly at odds with the Dec. 17 availability date advertised under the LCBO portion of the holiday blitz.

CBC News has reached out to the Ministry of Health and LCBO for clarification on whether tests will be available at LCBO stores Friday, and on the public messaging.

Also on Thursday, the ministry said 10 Ottawa pickup sites were under review.

Ottawa Public Health confirmed in an email Friday the LCBO sites are in addition to those 10 pickup sites.