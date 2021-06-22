Capacity limits returning in Ottawa as COVID-19 cases soar

New capacity limits will come into effect Monday for many Ottawa businesses as the city faces a soaring COVID-19 case rate likely driven by the Omicron variant.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, announced Friday afternoon she had issued a letter of instruction directing many businesses to limit capacity to 50 per cent.

Ottawa Public Health reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, only the seventh time the daily tally has been above 300 — with the rest all occurring during the middle of last spring's third wave.

The capacity limits, which come into effect at one minute past midnight on Monday, Dec. 20, apply to:

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments.

Convention centres and meeting or event spaces.

Personal care services like barbershops, salons and tattoo parlours.

Indoor sports and recreation facilities.

Concert venues, theatres and cinemas.

Museums, galleries and similar attractions.

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

Indoor fairs and festivals.

Faith-based organizations and places of worship.

The letter of instruction also includes other more targeted restrictions, like requiring restaurant patrons to remain seated and limiting the number of diners to six per table.

Issuing the letter was an "extremely difficult decision," Etches acknowledged, and one that will cause "additional stress."

The rules are legally binding under the Reopening Ontario Act, she said.

More to come.