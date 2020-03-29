New COVID-19 outbreak at Ottawa retirement home as cases hit 122

Ottawa public health officials have confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the city, including a second outbreak at a retirement home.

Dr. Vera Etches, the city's medical officer of health, said in an update Sunday afternoon that Ottawa Public Health was investigating an outbreak of the respiratory illness at the Maplewood Retirement Community.

The Industrial Avenue retirement home is the second in the city to have a confirmed case of COVID-19, after a resident at the Promenade retirement home in Orléans fell ill last week.

All residents at the home are now in self-isolation, Etches said, and staff have been urged to wear masks when entering the building.

The new numbers announced Sunday bring the total of confirmed cases in the national capital to 122.

Three residents at the Almonte Country Haven, a retirement home in Almonte, Ont., have tested positive for COVID-19. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

Elsewhere in the region

Just outside the city, three residents at the Almonte Country Haven, a retirement home in Almonte, Ont., have also tested positive for COVID-19.

A post on the retirement home's Facebook page said that staff had made the "difficult decision to isolate every resident to their room" to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Ontario's health ministry was reporting 211 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,355.

In the Outaouais, meanwhile, public health officials also confirmed two new cases Sunday, bringing the total there to 28.

As of Sunday, Quebec had 2,840 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 22 deaths.