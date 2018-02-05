COVID-19 claims Ottawa's youngest victim yet

An Ottawa woman in her 20s has died from COVID-19, making her the city's youngest victim of the respiratory illness since the pandemic was declared.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health confirmed the woman as the city's youngest death, but would not release any further details to protect personal health information.

"We mourn all those who have died of COVID-19. Every death is tragedy," it wrote in a statement to CBC. "This is a sad day and a reminder of the impacts on the family and friends of the people who have died during the pandemic."

Dr. Doug Manuel, a senior scientist with The Ottawa Hospital who does the modelling of local numbers, said deaths in this age group are "not rare, but uncommon."

"It's tragic," Manuel said. "We've seen deaths in younger people as well. So I think [I'm] not surprised, but something that I was hoping that we would avoid in in Ottawa especially, as you know, as we're starting to see vaccinations increase."

Out of 3,342 deaths in the province, 19 of them were people in their 20s according to Public Health Ontario.

'Reality check' for younger people

Manuel said regardless of age, variants of COVID-19 have increased the likelihood of hospitalization or death by 40 per cent.

"I think this death reinforces that you can have severe infection, you can die, you can have hospitalizations," he said, adding that people should be motivated to be vaccinated as quickly as they can, regardless of age.

Osman Elmi says he and others his age are genuinely worried about how sick they may become if they get COVID-19. (Submitted by Osman Elmi)

Osman Elmi, former vice-president of student life at the Carleton University Students' Association, said while there are some in his demographic who haven't taken the pandemic seriously, "a lot of people are actually worried."

For his part, 23-year-old Elmi has spent much of the pandemic at home and only leaving for essential reasons. For those who are more relaxed about the rules, he hopes this case serves as a "reality check for a lot of younger people"

"A lot of us sort of thought that we were invincible, while in reality we're not. This disease doesn't discriminate," Elmi said.

Meghan Boyd, 26, says she's been 'extremely worried' for her health since last March. (Submitted by Meghan Boyd)

For Meghan Boyd, the risk has always felt close.

The 26-year-old is immunocompromised, and for more than year she and her family have had to take extra precaution.

"Unfortunately, there are people who haven't been taking it seriously and they believe ... this virus won't affect them but this is evidence that it can. It can be detrimental. It can be fatal," Boyd said.