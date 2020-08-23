Ottawa drops to single-digit new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Public health officials in Ottawa reported six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

Half the cases are in people under the age of 30 — two people in their 20s and one under the age of 10.

The city's total number of active cases has dropped slightly, falling to 140 since Saturday.

There have been a total of 2,815 cases of the illness in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, approximately 85 per cent – 2,409 – of cases are considered resolved.

There are currently eight people with the illness in hospital, but none are in intensive care.

There are also six ongoing outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

Ontario records 115 new cases

Western Quebec has had a total of 762 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths since the pandemic began.

Ontario reported 115 cases of the illness Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 41,402 since the start of the year. One silver lining is that there were no new deaths reported Sunday.

The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 2,797, according to the province's ministry of health, however, a CBC News count based on data from public health units puts the actual number of deaths at 2,832.