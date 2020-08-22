Ottawa sees 15 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Another 15 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa Saturday afternoon, according to public health officials.

The majority of the new cases — nine out of the 15 — were in people under the age of 30.

The city's total number of active cases has dropped slightly, falling to 145 since Friday, however, there are still 27 more active cases compared to the same time last week.

There have been a total of 2,809 cases of the illness in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, approximately 85 per cent – 2,398 – of cases are considered resolved.

There are currently eight people with the illness in hospital, but none are in intensive care.

There are also six ongoing outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

Ontario records 108 new cases

Western Quebec has had a total of 762 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths since the pandemic began.

Ontario reported more than 100 cases of the illness Saturday. The 108 new cases brings the province's total number of cases to 41,287 since the start of the year.

There was also a new death, raising the province's total number of people reported to have died from COVID-19 to 2,797 across Ontario. Yet, a CBC News count based on data from public health units puts the actual number of deaths at 2,832.