Ottawa records 4,000th COVID-19 case

Ottawa has surpassed 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with public health officials reporting 45 new cases on Saturday.

In all, 4,005 cases have now been confirmed in the nation's capital since the pandemic was declared earlier this year, with approximately 79 per cent of those cases considered resolved.

The majority of Saturday's cases, 25, were in people under 30.

Ottawa now has 567 active cases of the virus, up 16 since yesterday. There are also 83 more confirmed active cases in the nation's capital than there were last Saturday.

The city's death toll remains at 280. Sixteen people are hospitalized, with three in intensive care.

There are also 38 ongoing outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities, child-care centres and schools.

One new outbreak declared by Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is at Assumption School in Vanier. Two students have tested positive for the virus, according to the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

Ontario reports 435 new cases

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reported 435 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the province having processed 43,238 tests the day before — a new single-day record.

A total of 2,837 people have died of the virus in the province. No new deaths, however, were reported by the Ministry of Health Saturday.

In western Quebec, meanwhile, health officials have confirmed 21 new cases since yesterday.

The region has had 1,251 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.