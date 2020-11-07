7 new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa-Gatineau region

Another seven deaths were reported in the Ottawa-Gatineau region Saturday as Ontario set a new one-day high for total cases.

Public health officials in Ottawa reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19 and 78 new cases of virus.

Across the river in western Quebec, another 25 cases and four more deaths were confirmed Saturday.

In total, 7,438 cases have been confirmed in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, with 6,504 of those resolved. The city's death toll now rests at 339.

Ottawa's active cases have also increased to 595, up eight since Friday but down by 109 since this time last week.

Nineteen cases were reported in people in their 30s, more than any other age group.

There are 55 people hospitalized with the virus, three of whom are in intensive care, as well as 40 active outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

New 1-day high in Ontario

The reports from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the statistics are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reported record COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, with 1,132 cases logged provincewide. That surpasses the previous high of 1,050 reported on Tuesday.

Ontario is also reporting 11 more deaths, with its official death toll standing at 3,220.

The new numbers reported Saturday in western Quebec, meanwhile, mean the region has now seen 2,705 cases of the virus and 55 deaths.