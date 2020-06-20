5 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths on first day of summer

Ottawa Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on the first day of summer, bringing the city's total to 2,054 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 1,736 cases — approximately 85 per cent — are considered resolved.

There are now only 58 active, confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, according to the public health unit, but models estimate the actual number of cases in the city is likely much higher.

No new deaths were reported by the public health authority Saturday.

Three people are in hospital with the respiratory illness while there are eight ongoing outbreaks at institutions, including long-term care facilities.

Ontario surpasses 200 cases

Ontario reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. It's the first time in nearly a week that that number of new cases has been higher than 200.

There have also been another 31 deaths across the province from the virus, which is nearly three times as many deaths as was reported the day before. The provincial death toll from the virus stands at 2,595.

However, according to data collected by CBC News from regional public health units puts the current total number of deaths across Ontario at 2,604 as of Saturday afternoon, an increase of 26 deaths since Friday.

The province's network of labs processed 27,387 tests for the novel coronavirus Friday.

Some 16,963 test samples are still waiting to be processed.