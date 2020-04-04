COVID-19 case confirmed at hospital's Civic campus

An Ottawa Hospital patient has been placed in isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials say.

The hospital and Ottawa Public Health (OPH) jointly declared an outbreak Saturday after a patient at the hospital's Civic campus came down with the respiratory illness.

The outbreak is currently limited to part of the Civic's fifth floor, according to OPH data on the city's institutional outbreaks.

While the patient came down with COVID-19 while in hospital, it's unclear exactly how that happened, according to a statement posted Saturday to the hospital's website.

No other patients have been in contact with the infected individual, the hospital said. Both the Civic and General campuses are also off-limits to the vast majority of visitors.

"Any patient who develops symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 while in hospital will be isolated and tested," the hospital's statement said. "Staff who may have been exposed have [been] contacted and informed of appropriate measures to take."

The case is the first involving a patient at a local hospital. As of Saturday, there had been 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including four deaths.