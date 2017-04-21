Ottawa Hospital off limits to visitors starting Saturday

Starting Saturday, The Ottawa Hospital will no longer allow visitors to its General and Civic campuses.

It's part of the hospitals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the hospital said the measure is needed to protect patients and staff.

There will be some exceptions granted on compassionate grounds, the hospital said. More details are expected later today.

CHEO

Earlier this week CHEO, adjusted its visitor rules to ban siblings of children in the hospital's care. Only one person — a parent, guardian or family representative — will be allowed to accompany sick kids to the emergency department, clinic or outpatient areas.

Once a patient is admitted, parents are not considered visitors, but part of the "care team," according to CHEO.

Montfort, QCH, Winchester

The Montfort Hospital also has a no-visitor policy going into effect Friday.

If your partner is giving birth, you may still visit. Other exception will be made for compassionate reasons, the hospital said.

It's a similar story at the Queensway Carleton Hospital. In a statement, the hospital said "one primary care partner will be permitted where clinically required."

And there are similar restrictions at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, where obstetrics patients may bring one support person with them. The hospital invites virtual visiting through its website.