Ottawa sees double-digit case numbers for 6th straight day

Another 20 cases of COVID-19 were reported by public health officials in Ottawa Saturday, bringing the city's total number of confirmed cases of the illness to 2,930 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total, approximately 84 per cent – 2,455 – are considered resolved.

This is the sixth straight day Ottawa Public Health reported new case numbers in the double digits.

Since Friday, the number of active cases remaining in Ottawa has risen by 16, and currently sits at 209.

Compared to the same time last week, the number of active cases in the city has increased by 64.

There are currently 11 people in hospital with the illness, including two who are in intensive care.

There are also eight outbreaks ongoing at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

The city's total number of deaths from the illness remains at 266.

No new deaths reported in Ontario

Provincewide, there were another 148 cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, the highest daily case count since July 24.

The latest numbers the province's total number of cases to 42,083 since the outbreak began in January.

No new deaths have been reported in Ontario. The province reports the total number of deaths from the illness sits at 2,809, however, a CBC News count based on data from public health units — a measure that avoids lag times in the provincial reporting system — puts the actual toll at 2,839.