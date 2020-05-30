5 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Saturday

Another two people in Ottawa have died of COVID-19, while five more have tested positive for the respiratory illness, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said in its Saturday report.

The death toll from COVID-19 now sits at 242, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,935. A total of 1,571 cases, or 81 per cent, are considered resolved.

The city's daily count of new cases has been in the single digits for seven of the past eight days.

OPH said an investigation revealed that seven cases included in its Friday total were duplicates of existing cases or were among non-residents, so Saturday's total number of confirmed cases is actually lower than the incorrect number reported Friday.

Thirty-seven people are in hospital with the respiratory illness, OPH said, an increase of one from Friday. There are currently 18 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals or group homes.

Testing hits record high

Ontario confirmed 323 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and the province reached a record high of 20,640 tests processed between Friday and Saturday.

According to the province, there have been 2,247 COVID-19-related deaths, an increase of 17 deaths from the last report.

Using data from local public health units, CBC News has counted a total of 2,311 deaths in Ontario, an increase of 14 deaths since Friday.

In western Quebec, another six cases were confirmed Saturday and no new deaths, bringing the Outaouais region's totals to 538 cases and 18 deaths.