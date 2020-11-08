3 more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa-Gatineau region

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Ottawa-Gatineau region Sunday — two in Ottawa and one in western Quebec.

The two deaths confirmed by Ottawa Public Health (OPH) bring the city's death toll to 341. OPH also logged 71 new cases, according to the health authority's Sunday update.

Since the start of the pandemic, the nation's capital has recorded 7,509 cases of COVID-19, of which 6,574 are considered resolved.

NEW: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> reports 2 new deaths linked to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>; down to 594 active cases.<br><br>New cases: 71 (7,509)<br>Newly resolved: 70 (6,574)<br>Hospitalizations: 55, 5 in ICU (+2 in ICU)<br>Deaths: 341 (+2)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@CBCOttawa

The majority of Sunday's cases were in people older than 30. Twelve cases were reported in people in their 40s, more than any other age group.

Ottawa's active cases dropped to 594, down one from Saturday and down 168 cases since this time last week.

There are 55 people hospitalized with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care, as well as 38 active outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the statistics are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Across the river in western Quebec, officials reported 64 new cases Sunday and one new death.

In total, the region has recorded 2,770 cases and 56 deaths.

Ontario reports record 1,328 cases

Ontario reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases provincewide Sunday, setting a one-day high for the second day in a row.

The province's health ministry reported 1,132 new cases on Saturday, for a total of 2,460 cases over the weekend.

Both totals surpassed the previous daily high of 1,050, which was reported on Tuesday.

Ontario is also reporting 13 more deaths from COVID-19, the sixth straight day of double-digit increases. The province's official death toll stands at 3,233.