8 new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, but only 2 new cases

Eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported by Ottawa Public Health on Saturday afternoon, bringing the city's death toll from the respiratory virus to 228.

Despite the grim news, the public health authority only reported two new cases. The city's total now sits at 1,887 confirmed cases.

In total, 1,481 people with confirmed cases have recovered, or roughly 78 per cent.

There are 19 outbreaks at institutions across the city, health officials said, and 41 Ottawans are hospitalized with the virus.

The Ontario government, meanwhile, reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 province-wide Saturday.

The province has reported a total of 2,048 deaths so far, with 62.6 per cent involving of residents in long-term care homes. A count by CBC News, compiled from regional public health units, puts the current toll at at least 2,113 deaths.

In western Quebec, another seven cases were confirmed Saturday, bringing the region's total to 479.