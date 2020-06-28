Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa continue to drop

Another four people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the city, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Sunday's update from the health unit brings the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,083, although only 44 are still considered active — two fewer than yesterday.

Two people are hospitalized with the virus, with one person in intensive care.

So far, 1,776 cases reported by public health officials since the start of the pandemic are now considered recovered — approximately 85 per cent.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving Ottawa's total at 263 people.

In western Quebec, there had been 581 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

178 new cases: Ministry of Health

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday as the number of hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units continued to decline.

The province reported six new deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died to 2,658.

A CBC News count based on data from regional public health units, however, puts the real current death toll at 2,704 as of Sunday afternoon, an increase of three deaths since Saturday.