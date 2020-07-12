3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19: OPH

Another three people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Ottawa, local public health officials said Sunday.

The number represents a return to normal after Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported a spike of 16 cases on Saturday, something it attributed to a reporting delay.

In total, 2,149 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,836 people — or roughly 85 per cent of all cases — are considered recovered.

No deaths were reported again on Sunday. OPH hasn't confirmed a death from the virus for more than two weeks.

There are 50 confirmed active cases of the virus in the city, while four outbreaks continue at city institutions like long-term care facilities.

Two people are hospitalized, but no one is in intensive care.

Province reports 129 cases Sunday

In western Quebec, there have been 620 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ontario recorded another 129 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, making almost two weeks with fewer than 200 new daily cases.

The province also reported three more deaths, for a tally of 2,719. A CBC News count based on data provided by public health units puts the actual toll at 2,754.