Stream your holiday favourites at home this December

It's time to get some corn for popping, turn the lights down low and let it snow.

This holiday season is sure to be different than the typical year. While households hunker down and follow Ottawa Public Health advice and avoid gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19, some traditions, like a night at the ballet, are continuing, albeit online.

CBC Ottawa has put together a list of some local shows as well as some holiday favourites streaming from across Canada to ensure your household is well entertained this December.

Holiday concerts in Ottawa

Dec. 17, 8 p.m. Kellylee Evans' Winter Song

Stream Juno-winning jazz vocalist Kellylee Evans performing a range of holiday classics, new standards and her original songs. The show will feature a special performance by Ottawa singer Rebecca Noelle. Tickets are available through the NAC and are $10.79.

LIVE tickets are SOLD OUT for the Winter Song concert with Rebecca Noelle at the National Arts Centre Dec 17 and 18. But you can still get tickets to the live stream on Dec 17th.

Dec. 18, 7 p.m. It's a Very Kira Christmas

At this online event streamed from Algonquin Commons Theatre, concert goers can sing along to their favourite songs with Canadian country singer Kira Isabella. Tickets are $26.06 for adults and $15.06 for Algonquin students.

Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Jazzin' the Holidays

Tune into GigSpace's annual year-end concert for free. Winter classics will be performed by Elise Letourneau (vocals and piano), Nicole Ratte (vocals),Tim Bedner (guitar), Mark Alcorn (bass), and artistic director Marilee Townsend-Alcorn (drums). Go to GigSpace for the free tickets.

Dec. 20, 7 p.m. The Chocolate Hot Pockets featuring Michael Hanna

Irene's Pub is hosting a night of Christmas funk and soul. While some in-person tickets are available, audience members can also pay for a live Zoom link. Follow the pub's Facebook page for more information.

The National Ballet of Canada's production of The Nutcracker is available on the Cineplex website for rent. (Karolina Kuras/The National Ballet of Canada)

The Nutcracker

Until the end of December: The Nutcracker (Toronto)

Starting in early December, Cineplex began offering online rentals of the National Ballet of Canada's Nutcracker performance taped in 2008. Choreographed by James Kudelka, the performance features principal dancers Sonia Rodriguez and Piotr Stanczyk. The cost to stream the show is $29.99. Go to Cineplex to buy tickets.

A Charles Dickens classic

Until the end of December: Dickens' A Christmas Carol (Halifax)

Direct from Halifax, viewers can rent an online stream of Neptune Theatre's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for $15.00 for 72 hours. The play was written and directed by Jeremy Webb and features Halifax actor Rhys Bevan-John. Go to the theatre to purchase a rental or an annual online pass.

Dickens' A Christmas Carol is now available

Until the end of December: A Christmas Carol (Calgary)

Theatre Calgary has produced a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol for online viewers for $25. The show is directed by Stafford Arima and was filmed with a cast of three actors: Stephen Hair, Marshall Vielle Natay'ao'tako and Jamie Tognazzini. Visit the theatre's website for a paid streaming links.

The holiday season looks a bit different this year, but we want to keep the holiday magic alive. We can't be together in our physical space, but we can offer you exclusive behind-the-scenes packages for #AChristmasCarol.

Handel's Messiah

Dec. 22 10 p.m. Handel's Messiah (Montreal)

Hear Handel's masterpiece performed by a quartet of soloists in the L'Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal in Montreal. A ticket to join the online event is $15.

Until Dec. 26 Messiah/Complex (Toronto)

Experimental Toronto opera company Against The Grain Theatre is providing a new interpretation of the holiday classic for music lovers this year. Messiah/Complex features six languages, 12 soloists, four choirs and a diverse cast including Ottawa-born singer, Miriam Khalil. On demand streaming is free but viewers have the option to donate.

Curious about Messiah/Complex? Check out the official film trailer for this reimagined holiday classic. Premieres this Sunday, December 13th at 8pm EST.

Did we miss your Ottawa-based holiday concert or show? Email us and we can update this list with the details of your event.