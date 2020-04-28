Technology and song bring a mourning family together

The family of a man who died of COVID-19 at the Madonna Care Community is encouraging people to plan ahead so they can grieve together in the wake of the pandemic.

Donna Trotta and Nelia Lindo's 78-year-old father Hermano Medeiros died on April 22 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trotta remembers her father, who immigrated to Canada from Portugal, for his love of gathering with family and friends — something made all the more difficult in a time of physical distancing.

Mederios had been in long-term care for the last three years and had made it through serious health issues, such as a triple bypass, Trotta said.

Even when he was in care, his family would mark his Christmas birthday with cake.

Hermano Medeiros with his four children and his wife Maria, seated at right. (Supplied/Medeiros family)

The sisters say they were relieved they could honour their father's wishes for a burial after hearing horror stories from other parts of the world. But there were serious challenges.

"It was difficult because there were so many others, cousins, nieces — we're a big family — and some would've travelled quite a distance to be there for that moment," Trotta said.

"We couldn't give each other as many hugs as we would like to and we don't have any visitors come to the house."

Trotta came to Ottawa from Toronto March 14 to visit her dad, but wasn't able to due to visiting restrictions on long-term care homes and hasn't gone back.

Madonna Care Community's COVID-19 outbreak began April 6. According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 41 confirmed cases among residents and 15 deaths. There have been 18 cases among staff.

Donna Trotta and Nelia Lindo talk about what it was like to lose their father, Hermano Medeiros, to COVID-19 — and how the pandemic has changed the way they grieve. 1:59

Tortta said the family has been fielding constant phone calls instead of the traditional visitation or reception that would have allowed people to grieve together.

She said instead of having a mass, the family's pastor said a prayer during their limited time at the funeral home. Nine family members participated in the ceremony and burial in person.

Lindo said her daughter Victoria and her niece Kayla Medeiros arranged Zoom video calls so that family in the United Kingdom and Calgary could participate remotely at the funeral home, at the cemetery and when they returned home.

"They were a part of it every step of the way. I think that's what families need to do and realize you can still come together," Lindo said.

Hermano and Maria Mederios in a family photo. (Supplied/Medeiros family)

Lindo is encouraging families to talk about funeral plans sooner rather than later, because under new rules put in place in Ontario, families only have three hours to remove the body from long-term care homes.

She said her family had to rush because they'd only begun to have some of those conversations.

"Please have that in place because you can't wait. There's no time. You need to have those things taken care of," Lindo said.

Lindo said Victoria and Kayla's song for their grandfather, a rendition of "Make You Feel My Love," was the moment that made the service special for the family.

"It was the ultimate thing at the funeral, having his granddaughters sing for him," Lindo said.

"I know he was hearing it and, in spirit, he was there with us."