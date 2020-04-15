Hospitals holding up as predicted peak week arrives

Has Ottawa succeeded in planking the curve, or is this merely the calm before the storm?

Provincial health authorities predicted the coronavirus would peak this week in Ontario, but that's not what local health-care workers say they're seeing. In Ottawa on Tuesday, the number of new confirmed cases was surpassed by the number of people who have recovered from the respiratory illness.

Once again this week, we've reached out to a nurse, a paramedic and a doctor for their views from the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

The nurse

Since the start of the pandemic, Peggy Freemark has been redeployed to the ICU at Queensway Carleton Hospital. She was bracing for this week to be the most difficult, but said that hasn't been the case.

It's almost like a waiting game. Is today the day? Is it going to happen? Are we going to get lucky and just maintain this level? - Peggy Freemark, RN

"We're not seeing the numbers, at least just yet, that we thought we would see. So it's almost like a waiting game. Is today the day? Is it going to happen? Are we going to get lucky and just maintain this level? "

Freemark, 55, said the hardest part of the last week was knowing the very sick in the ICU aren't allowed visitors.

"It's awful to see [COVID-19 patients] without their family with them. That's one of the low points of my week, is that these people — some of them may be dying — and their family don't realize how sick they are because they can't see them. They're only going by what we tell them."

Tiger Queen: When she's not working with some of the Queensway Carleton Hospital's sickest patients, Freemark has been creating 3D images with an app she recently discovered on her phone. (Theresa Wilson)

But there have been some remarkable stories of recovery, too.

"There's been a few people that have been on ventilators … that I thought probably wouldn't make it, and they're off their ventilators now. They've been moved [out of ICU]. I cried when I heard that. I was just so happy," Freemark said.

"It's amazing. You think they're going to die. They're on dialysis. And the next thing you know, they're sitting up in a chair and talking with their family over the phone."

Meanwhile, her colleagues in the emergency department are suddenly short of patients.

"They normally at 10 o'clock at night might have 76 patients in their waiting room. There are now three patients. People are staying away ... because they're afraid of picking up the virus," said Freemark, who worked for a dozen years in the Queensway Carleton ER before being moved to the ICU to help head off the current crisis.

"I think it tells us a lot. Those people didn't need to be there."

The paramedic

Renfrew County paramedic Chris Day, 44, was also bracing for a busy week. "The forecasting … called for the middle of April, where we were going to hit that peak onslaught of COVID-19 patients."

Like Freemark, Day said those predictions haven't come true, at least in Renfrew County.

By no means have we got this beat. - Chris Day, Renfrew County paramedic

"We're not seeing it quite as concentrated as other parts of the province. A lot of people have taken to heart the social distancing, personal hygiene, hand hygiene, staying home. That has really had a huge positive effect in our community."

But now's no time to relax our guard, Day said. "By no means have we got this beat. All we have to do is look back at the Spanish flu and see how the second and third wave killed more people than the initial wave. Hopefully, we're going to prevent that same thing from happening."

Day and his colleagues have been researching that period in history, including listening to this CBC podcast. "It's definitely a conversation. It's something I have intentionally familiarized myself with because it is the last big pandemic that we have seen … that has had such a mass effect on people."

Learning from that earlier pandemic, Day believes there's "a realistic possibility that we could have a second, third, maybe even a fourth wave [of COVID-19] before a vaccine is developed and mass-distributed."

Renfrew County paramedic Chris Day was unable to spend Easter with his kids because he fears exposing them to COVID-19, but he did swing by to visit with his daughter, Amyann, 5, from a safe distance. (Mary-Michèle Dion)

Like the ER at the Queensway Carleton, Day is noticing far less demand for non-COVID-19-related urgent care. Instead, people are phoning the county's new virtual assessment and triage centre, which has already fielded 1,500 calls since launching March 27.

"So that has made a huge, huge difference in our ability to respond … to true urgent emergencies," Day said.

The ICU doctor

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng believes there's cause for cautious optimism that the curve is flattening in Ottawa.

"Social distancing has been extremely effective. We are not seeing higher volumes compared to the weeks before. In terms of capacity, we are relatively empty still. Last night [at the Montfort Hospital] we had about 10 [ICU] patients total, with the capacity to have 16. So we are definitely coping."

Kyeremanteng, 42, said what he's seeing tells him the city's on the right track. "Yes, we need to be doing this social distancing. Yes, we need to be doing it at this level. Right now, we are coping. It's reaffirmed for me that the process is sound."

It's still going to be out there, it's just not overwhelming us. - Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng

Is that to say the worst is already behind us?

"It's a tough question," Kyeremanteng said. "I don't know how this is going to look... I don't know if this is going to have a second wave to it."

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng says the intensive care units he works in haven't yet been overburdened by patients with COVID-19. (Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng)

There is, of course, danger in resuming our normal lives too quickly. "If we aren't cautious about how we approach things then there could be a second wave and it could be larger than we anticipate," he said. "Whatever we do, we've got to do it gradually."

That gradual approach certainly goes for hospitals, too, Kyeremanteng said.

"Maybe the next step is to open up elective surgeries. If you're a person waiting to get your hip done, or you've been waiting to get a colonoscopy for your cancer screening, maybe that's the next step that we make."

Kyeremanteng recently took his son Marlow, 5, to CHEO after the boy broke a small bone in his foot, a visit that might previously have taken hours. They were in and out in 45 minutes. (Catherine Kyeremanteng)

Like Freemark and Day, Kyeremanteng has noticed a dramatic decline in non-urgent cases turning up at hospital.

"We are seeing way less non-COVID related illnesses out in the community. Emergency rooms are empty. My second-born broke a small bone in his foot. We were in and out of CHEO in 45 minutes. That is unheard of."

That is something the health-care system can learn from when the pandemic has passed, Kyeremanteng suggested.

In the meantime, he and his colleagues are taking just as much care as ever with their personal protective equipment.

"It's still going to be out there. It's just not overwhelming us. It's still going to be out in the community. It's a very infectious virus."