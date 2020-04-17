Western Quebec's health authority has confirmed the first death from the COVID-19 respiratory illness in the region.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) announced the death in its Friday update, without saying where it occurred or sharing any details about the person who died.

According to the latest CISSSO numbers, there have been 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, with 149 of those in Gatineau.

The announcement comes the same day seven deaths were reported across the river in Ottawa, making Friday the deadliest day of the pandemic in the national capital so far.