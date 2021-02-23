OPH seeking 6 who shared van ride with infected passenger

Public health officials are looking to contact six people who shared a ride in a van from Toronto to Ottawa last week, after a seventh occupant later tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said the white van left Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre around 1 p.m. last Tuesday with six passengers and a driver aboard. OPH didn't name the private operator, but said the trip had been advertised on Kijiji.

At the time, Toronto was still under a stay-at-home order, while Ottawa's was lifted that same day.

OPH said the van arrived in Ottawa around 6 p.m., dropping off passengers at Bayshore Shopping Centre, Rideau Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

The passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 would have been contagious at the time of the trip, OPH confirmed.

PLEASE READ & RT: possible COVID-19 exposure following a rideshare.<br><br>We are looking to contact 6 individuals who travelled from Toronto to Ottawa on Feb 16 using a private rideshare service who may have been exposed to COVID-19.<br><br>Read the full PSA here: <a href="https://t.co/E68tJacJX5">https://t.co/E68tJacJX5</a> <a href="https://t.co/TbAM0yV7zN">pic.twitter.com/TbAM0yV7zN</a> —@OttawaHealth

Health officials recommend people only get into a vehicle with members of their own household. Anyone who has to share a ride with others should wear a mask, avoid sharing food and drinks, and stay home if they're sick.

Anyone who thinks they may have travelled in the van last Tuesday is asked to contact OPH at 613-580-6744 to arrange a COVID-19 test.