Ottawa

OPH seeking 6 who shared van ride with infected passenger

Public health officials are looking to contact six people who shared a ride in a van from Toronto to Ottawa last week, after a seventh occupant later tested positive for COVID-19.

Private transport van travelled from Toronto to Ottawa last Tuesday

CBC News ·
The private transport van left Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, arriving in Ottawa about five hours later, OPH said. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said the white van left Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre around 1 p.m. last Tuesday with six passengers and a driver aboard. OPH didn't name the private operator, but said the trip had been advertised on Kijiji.

At the time, Toronto was still under a stay-at-home order, while Ottawa's was lifted that same day.

OPH said the van arrived in Ottawa around 6 p.m., dropping off passengers at Bayshore Shopping Centre, Rideau Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

The passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 would have been contagious at the time of the trip, OPH confirmed.

 

Health officials recommend people only get into a vehicle with members of their own household. Anyone who has to share a ride with others should wear a mask, avoid sharing food and drinks, and stay home if they're sick.

Anyone who thinks they may have travelled in the van last Tuesday is asked to contact OPH at 613-580-6744 to arrange a COVID-19 test.

